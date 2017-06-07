Leonard Country Club

You Might Like
West Fargo Officers Meet an FBI Agent Who Could be their New Boss
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Two finalists remain in the running for West Fargo's police chief opening. One is a North Dakota Highway Patrol Lieutenant and the other is an FBI supervisory agent whose… continue reading ›
Goodbye Earl: K9 Earl Retires from the Fargo Police Department
FARGO, ND -- The fastest, finest and furriest member of the Fargo Police Department is retiring. "I've had such a great opportunity to be involved in such exciting, worthwhile, self–fulfilling things with my… continue reading ›
Twisters Spotted Around the Region During Wednesday Afternoon Storms
REGION -- Some scary weather moments in the central valley this afternoon. Numerous funnel cloud and tornado sightings in Grand Forks and Traill counties. CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ROB KUPEC: All over the place, just west of… continue reading ›