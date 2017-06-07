President Trump on DAPL Opening: “I Said Do It”

Mr. Trump was giving a speech in Ohio and talked about the opening of the pipeline

CINCINNATI, Ohio — President Trump says it was because of his doing the controversial Dakota Access pipeline is finally open for business.

“A $3.8 billion investment in American infrastructure that was stalled and nobody thought any politician would have the guts to approve that final leg,” said Mr. Trump. “And I just closed my eyes and said do it.”

He also says now is the time to recapture our legacy as a nation of builders to see into the bright and beautiful future.

President Trump says infrastructure projects like the Dakota Access pipeline get done because of the greatness of the American worker.