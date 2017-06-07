President Trump Picks Christopher Wray to Lead FBI

Joe Radske
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 4: Assistant U.S. Attorney General Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on November 4, 2003 in Washington DC. Wray announced an indictment in Birmingham, Alabama, charging Richard M. Scrushy, former CEO and chairman of the board of HealthSouth Corp., with money laundering and other offenses.The billion dollar scheme defrauded members of the public who invested in HealthSouth. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Washington (CNN)-President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he plans to nominate Christopher A. Wray, the former assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s criminal division, to be the next FBI director.

Trump’s announcement comes one day before former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last month, is set to testify in a bombshell hearing before the Senate.
“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.
Wray headed up the Justice Department’s criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under President George W. Bush and is currently a litigation partner at the DC-based law firm King & Spalding, where he chairs the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.
He also represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” investigation into lane closures at the George Washington Bridge. Last week, Christie told the Bergen Record that Trump “would not be making a mistake” were he to tap Wray to lead the FBI.
He was interviewed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, two weeks ago, a Justice Department official told CNN.

