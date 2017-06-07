Twisters Spotted Around the Region During Wednesday Afternoon Storms

Numerous funnel cloud and tornado sightings in Grand Forks and Traill counties

REGION — Some scary weather moments in the central valley this afternoon.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ROB KUPEC: All over the place, just west of Grand Forks out around near Emerado, the Grand Forks Air Force Base even had a funnel cloud pass right over. We have some video from Jesse Bye, from a storm near the Hatton area. That’s a pretty good tornado on the ground. It’s an awfully close video or its a really good zoom lens. Also, a video from Douglas Strand is of a tornado just back to the southwest of the Grand Forks area. Grand Forks was under a tornado warning. Luckily, as the storms moved through the Grand Cities, they began to dissipate a little bit across the region.