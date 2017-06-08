F-M Ambulance: Stay Cool, Stay Healthy in the Heat

F–M Ambulance gives some important tips for staying safe in the heat.

FARGO, ND — The first day of summer is just around the corner and the hot weather calls for some good protection.

Be sure to cover up outdoors, use sunscreen, know your limits and stay fully hydrated.

They say it’s crucial to give your body the fuel it needs to withstand the heat.

Drinking is key but be aware of what you are drinking.

Alcohol and sugar infused drinks will prevent hydration and can lead to further complications.

“Take breaks,” said Operations Manager Don Martin. “In the winter time, we take breaks to go in and get warm. It’s the same thing when you’re outside. Take breaks to go get cooled down. Re-hydrate yourself. You’re probably going to have to increase those breaks compared to normal.”

Martin said to learn the difference between humidity and the dew point level.

The higher the dew point, the harder it is to cool off outside.