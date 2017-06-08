Fargo-Moorhead’s Thoughts on Comey: Many Don’t Know Who He Is

We asked locals about what they think of Comey's testimony to congress

FARGO, N.D. — We asked people in Fargo what they think about Comey’s testimony to congress.

One woman told us off camera she’s very sad about the widespread opposition to the President and thinks firing Comey was the right decision.

A lot of the people we asked said they didn’t even know who James Comey is.

Meanwhile, people who say they’ve been following the Comey case think President Trump could be covering up a collusion with Russia by firing the FBI director.

“I just think the firing of Comey came at a bad time for the President because it really looks like he was trying to hide something,” said Tim Mayclin of Kimball, South Dakota. “Whether he was or not, it just looks bad.”

Both North Dakota U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp called for continued investigations into the 2016 election, including any Russian interference.