Legion Baseball: West Fargo Opens Season with Walk-off Win

West Fargo and Post 400 open legion baseball seasons.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo baseball, fresh off a state title, opened up its legion baseball season hosting Post 400. It took extra innings to decide a winner with West Fargo winning on a walk-off base hit in the 8th to seal the 3-2 victory.

Denver Blinn scored twice for West Fargo in the victory, including the game-winning run. Jake Faircloth added a triple and a run scored for West Fargo.

Post 400 will be back in action Friday night against Morris. West Fargo’s next game is Monday against the Moorhead Blues.