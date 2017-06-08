No Kid Left Hungry: Great Plains Food Bank Offering Free Lunches for Kids in F-M Area

The Great Plains Food Bank Will Be Giving Kids Free Lunches All Summer Long

FARGO, ND — The Great Plains Food Bank is making sure kids in the F-M area are staying well fed for the summer.

Monday through Friday, kids under the age of 18 are offered a free lunch at West Village Park in Fargo.

This program is an extension to the free and reduced meal programs that occur during the school year.

Concordia College donates the meals, which include a fruit, vegetable, and an entrée.

The meals are handed out from 12-12:30.

“It is supremely important because there are kids that do rely so heavily on the free and reduced meals,” said Cathy Herbold, who is the program and agencies service director with the Great Plains Food Bank. “Kids whose parents are working, no one’s home to cook them their lunch or maybe there’s just not anything for lunch.”

If you would like to participate, or help with the program by being a volunteer, click here.