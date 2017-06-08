No Property Damage Reported from Four Tornado Touchdowns in the Region

REGIONAL — More information on the wicked weather that spawned four E-F zero tornadoes throughout the region Wednesday.

Officials with the National Weather Service say they have not received any property damage reports from the tornadoes that touched down near Hatton and Grand Forks.

The twisters are considered “land-spout” funnels because they don’t form like a classic tornado, however, they can be just as dangerous as tornadoes that form with a supercell storm.

They formed quickly, sending several counties around Grand Forks into a tornado warning.