Pet Connection: Meet Tinkerbell

The original was saucy. This Tink is much sweeter than her namesake.

She has a sweet and sparkling personality, but the sugar in this girl’s nature comes all from her and none from her diet. That’s because this 8-year-old Maine Coon Cat is a diabetic and she needs to control her diet carefully to avoid a potentially dangerous reaction in her blood sugar.

Tinkerbell visited the KVRR Morning Show with Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad, and the two sat down with Emily Welker live in-studio for some cuddles (Tinkerbell) and conversation (Klefstad) about what it takes to provide a good home for this special-needs cat.

Tinkerbell usually relies on a special diet to control her diabetes, but has recently also required insulin shots to make sure she stays healthy. And, since she’s such an affectionate sweetie, she might do better being an only cat, so she can soak up all the love you have to give!

Check out her profile to see if Tink has the kind of sparkle your life might be lacking, as well as all the other wonderful animals available through Homeward Animal Shelter.