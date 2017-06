Tech Tip Today: Saving Photos From the Internet

All your cute baby animal images in one place.

The internet is a worldwide phenomenon. It can transmit revolutionary ideas, inspire great thinking, connect communities and activists across the globe… or it can do what we all really use it for, which is sharing cute kitten and puppy images with everyone we know.

Don’t be left behind. Check out this week’s Tech Tip Today for all your puppy and kitten image-saving needs.