The American Red Cross Honors Heroes in the Dakotas Region

FARGO, ND — The American Red Cross is honoring those in our community who do extraordinary things every day.

The annual “Honoring Heroes’ Lunch” honored a veteran, a Red Cross volunteer, and Slumberland Furniture.

They are being recognized for continuing to give back to the community through volunteer work and helping those in need.

The American Red Cross chooses their heroes through nominations from the public.

“I think it’s just important that we celebrate. I don’t know if we do that enough,” said CEO Lynn Speral of the American Red Cross Dakotas Region. “There are so many good things that are going on in the world so it’s good to pause and really call attention to those who are doing good things for other people.”

This year marks The American Red Cross’s 100 year anniversary of service in the Dakotas region.