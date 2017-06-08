Train Collides with Coca-Cola Truck
Bottles of soda became like fizzy darts as they flew out of the truck during the crash but the train's load of corn stayed intact
FREMONT, NC — A freight train collides with a Coca-Cola truck in Fremont, North Carolina, sending the truck spinning and slamming into several other vehicles parked nearby.
The train had 81 cars attached and one was damaged.
There were no serious injuries.
Two men showed up to the scene, wearing Pepsi shirts and hats and took photos.
They said they wanted to check on the Coke driver to make sure he was okay.