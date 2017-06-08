Train Collides with Coca-Cola Truck

1/7 A man wearing a Pepsi shirt shows up at the scene taking pictures. He tells reporters he wanted to make sure the driver was okay.

2/7 Debris from the Coca-Cola truck litters the tracks.

3/7 Crews had to clean bottles of soda and debris from the train cars that traveled for several blocks before stopping.

5/7 The train caused the Coke truck to spin into several other vehicles, sending its product flying.



6/7 An 81 car train carrying corn collided with a Coca-Cola truck in North Carolina.

FREMONT, NC — A freight train collides with a Coca-Cola truck in Fremont, North Carolina, sending the truck spinning and slamming into several other vehicles parked nearby.

The train had 81 cars attached and one was damaged.

There were no serious injuries.

Two men showed up to the scene, wearing Pepsi shirts and hats and took photos.

They said they wanted to check on the Coke driver to make sure he was okay.