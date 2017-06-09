Am Fam HS Play of the Week Nominees: June 9

Kovash catch vs. Matter goal

FARGO, N.D. – This weeks American Family High School Play of the Week nominees are presented by the Darin Zaun Agency. This weeks plays came on the big stage of the playoffs.

Play number one is at the diamond in the section 8 AA baseball title game. Perham’s Jace Kovash makes a diving catch to end the inning.

Play number two comes from the pitch in the girls state soccer title game. Davies Alexis Matter scored the only goal in the game as the Davies Eagles claimed the state title 1-0 over Shanley.

Vote for which play you think should be the high school play of the week. Vote right here on our website and on twitter @kvrrsports. We will combine the two polls and reveal the winner on Monday.