Fargo Corecon 2017 Kicks Off

Corecon takes place once a year and gives people a chance to embrace their inner geek

FARGO, ND — People from all over the country are gathering right here in Fargo for an “out of this world” convention.

Corecon takes place once a year and gives people a chance to embrace their inner geek.

It is an opportunity to meet people with similar interests, a chance to craft the craziest costume and enter into a different universe behind each closed door.

There is a market to purchase a range of different items, themed fan suites from different movies and genres.

There is something here for everyone.

“For somebody who wouldn’t normally come to this I would tell them to go to the fan suites, to the pool area, where they can go and see some of the themed rooms because that’s what got me hooked,” said Sarah Kitten Danielson.

A weekend pass costs $50 and a day pass costs $30.

It runs through Sunday at Baymont Inn & Suites.

All of the proceeds from the event are being donated to the Freedom Resource Center, helping people with disabilities.