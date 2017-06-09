Jessie Cohen

Multimedia Journalist

Jessie grew up in New Jersey, just outside the Big Apple. As a broadcast journalism major within the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, Jessie had the opportunity to be an on-air reporter and main anchor for Capital News Service’s Maryland Newsline . Throughout her college years she interned for TMZ in Los Angeles, The Daily Caller in Washington D.C., and OK! TV USA in New York City. She graduated in May of 2017 and is excited about reporting for KVRR.

Jessie hopes to one day anchor a national morning show to discuss all things news worthy, life-changing, interesting and entertaining. Aside from digging up stories, Jessie enjoys hand making jewelry, show tunes, traveling the world and a good laugh. Feel free to say hi if you see her on the streets!

Follow Jessie on Twitter @jessiescohen or on Instagram at jessiecohennews. If you’d like to send some stories or tips her way, you can email her at jcohen@kvrr.com