Lane Bryant, Maurices Stores Closing Across the Country

NATIONAL — A major retail brand says it’s planning on closing at least 250 stores nationwide because of declining sales.

Ascena Retail Group owns Maurices, Anne Taylor, Loft, Dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Justice.

An additional 400 stores could also go under based on lease agreements.

All but Anne Taylor, are found in the FM area.

There is no word on which locations will be affected.