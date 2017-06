Legion Baseball: Blues Open Season with Sweep of Fergus Falls

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Legion baseball in the state of Minnesota opened up on Friday. The Moorhead Blues defeated Fergus Falls 13-3 and 12-4 in a double header. With the victories the Blues improve to 2-0 on the season. The Blues will be back in action on Monday against West Fargo at 7 p.m. at Young Field.