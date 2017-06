LIVE: F-M Restaurant Week 2017

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talks With the Owner of Rosey's Bistro About Their Restaurant Week Menu

F-M Restaurant Week 2017 runs from June 8th-17th.

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly traveled to Rosey’s Bistro in Downtown Fargo and talked with their owner, Tim “Rosey” Rosendahl, about their Restaurant Week menu.

Rosey also taught Jackie how to make their lump crab meat grilled cheese.

To see what restaurants are participating in the FM Restaurant Week 2017 click here.