State of the Arts

We find out what the arts are up to and where they're headed in the metro area.

The State of the Arts celebration drew about 150 people to Fargo this week to talk about successes in the arts, funding and collaboration with the region’s business community, and where the arts are headed next in the metro area.

The Arts Partnership’s Chelsey Engelstad stopped by the Morning Show to sit down live in-studio with Emily Welker to talk about who’s getting which grants and how the vibrant arts scene in the region can help attract and retain people to the Fargo area.