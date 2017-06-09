The Jeronimo Yanez Trial: Defense Rests, Closing Arguments Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The defense has rested their case in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez over the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

Yanez, a St. Anthony police officer, sais he was “scared to death” just before he opened fire and killed Castile.

Yanez took the stand in his own defense and testified why he decided to make a traffic stop on Castile’s car.

He said Castile drove past him and looked at him, making Yanez suspicious.

He was looking for two suspects in a convenience store robbery and said Castile matched the description.

When Yanez approached the car, he says he smelled marijuana.

He said Castile told him he had a gun and Yanez says he was reaching for it, despite Yanez ordering him not to.

Yanez shot Castile five times and testified he clearly saw the man’s gun before firing his weapon.

Closing arguments are set for Monday.