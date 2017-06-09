Treat Yourself: Fargo-Moorhead Restaurant Week 2017

Fargo is Hosting Their 4th Annual Restaurant Week Now Through June 17th

FARGO, ND — To showcase all of the delicious restaurants the Red River Valley has to offer, the FM-CVB kicked off the fourth annual Fargo-Moorhead Restaurant Week.

Now through June 17th, various restaurants will be serving discounted two and three course meals.

The fixed menu items showcase each restaurant’s distinct flavor.

The owner of Rosey’s Bistro says that he is enjoying being a part of Restaurant Week 2017 and says people can be ready to try something new.

“It’s a nice chance to experience lots of different cuisines and all of us are going to put our best foot forward,” said Tim “Rosey” Rosendahl. “Not only do you get to try some amazing food from restaurants you haven’t tried before, but you get it at a discounted price.”

The full list of all of the restaurants participating in Fargo-Moorhead’s Restaurant Week can be found here.