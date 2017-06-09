West Fargo Firefighters Battle Auto Shop Blaze in 90-Degree Temps

Westbound lanes on Main Avenue were shut down from 45th to 17th Street.

WEST FARGO, ND — Cars were forced to take different routes as crews responded to an auto shop fire in West Fargo.

Officials say a fire started on the 1900 block of Main Avenue West at the end of a long commercial structure that holds vehicles.

Crews responded around 1:30 p.m.

F-M ambulance responded as well as the Salvation Army.

Crews were cautious because of the chance of chemicals being in the area of the fire.

“Right now there are three cars in the initial bay that started on fire, plus they do a lot of fuel pumping out in the back. I don’t know exactly what they have in the back so we will find out once this is out,” said Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

No injuries are reported.

All of the shop employees were able to evacuate.