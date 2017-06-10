Carter Homers, RedHawks Down the Goldeyes

Kes Carter: 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI in the RedHawks victory.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — A four-run inning and another big day from Kes Carter helped the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks snap a four-game losing streak Saturday night, beating Winnipeg 7-5.

History tends to repeat itself and history was kind to Kes Carter who for the second straight day smacked an RBI-double in the bottom of the second to jump start a Fargo-Moorhead team that was trailing 2-0 before Carter cut the lead in half.

Carter wasn’t done. The RedHawks seized the lead in the very next inning by plating 4 on an RBI-single by K.D. Kang, an RBI fielder’s choice by Ryan Pineda, and 2-run home run by Carter.

Starting pitcher Cesilio Pimentel picked up his league leading fifth win of the season giving up eight hits, two walks, and four runs while striking out four.

The RedHawks both added one in the fifth and one in the sixth, setting up Casey Weathers with a save situation in the ninth.

Weathers walked Casio Grider before striking out the next two batters. Grider scored from second on a double by David Bergin, cutting the lead from three to two. Weathers bounced back striking out Winnipeg’s slugger Reggie Abercrombie and picking up the save.

Winning Pitcher: Cesilio Pimentel (5-0)

Losing Pitcher: Mikey O’Brien (2-2)

Save: Casey Weathers (4)

The RedHawks wrap up their series with Goldeyes tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm.