Children Encouraged to Keep Reading Over Summer Vacation

A character from a PBS show helped encourage kids to read over the summer

FARGO, N.D. — School’s out for the summer but that doesn’t mean that kids have to put a hold on their reading.

The 14th annual Share-a-Story Family Literacy event was held to create a fun-filled day including storytellers, crafts, activities and music.

The PBS character “Jet” from “Ready Jet Go” also made a special appearance for a photo opp.

In addition, every child received a free book to take home.

Organizers say the idea is to remind kids that reading can be both educational and fun.

“It’s important for kids to know that they can have fun with literacy every day in everything that they do. In music in storytelling in make believe in science like what we’re doing on the stage right now,” said Marie Offutt, Communications Manager for Prairie Public Television.

The event was hosted by Prairie Public, Fargo Park District, Altrusa International and the United Way of Cass Clay.