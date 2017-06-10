Special Olympics Wraps Up Another Successful Summer Games

The special olympics wraps up today with the track and field portion

FARGO, N.D. — The 20th annual Fargo Special Olympics concludes with the closing ceremony.

The Special Olympics events crossed the finish line with the Track and Field Competition.

Over 200 athletes participated in shot put, long put, softball throw, long jump and additional track events.

Following the competition, an award ceremony was held for all of the participants.

Directors say it was an amazing feeling seeing all of the dedication and hard work.

“Just seeing all of the volunteers and then seeing the athletes and then compete. Being a track coach myself it’s always nice to see track and field appreciated and to see athletes come out every single day to have a good track meet,” said Matt Quintus, Athletic Director with the Special Olympics.

The North Dakota Special Olympics have held its annual games in Fargo for 20 years.