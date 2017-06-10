High Winds Delay Final Day of RibFest

The start of the last day was delayed by two hours due to high winds

FARGO, N.D. — Food lovers may have had to hold on to their napkins. RibFest opened a little later due to high wind conditions on its last day.

Fargodome staff made the decision to delay activities for the safety of both customers and vendors.

Gates opened just before 1 pm rather than the scheduled 11 am.

The festival also had to close about an hour early yesterday due to severe weather warnings.

“Anything that can get wet and damaged we had to kind of buckle down and strap down,” said Joseph Johnson, head chef at Johnson’s BBQ. “And lots of people had to take parts of their sign down so that it didn’t blow down. We had to put up extra braces and extra rope to hold our sign to the ground.”

You can still hurry on down and check out the delicious selection of food.