Moorhead Police Remind People To Lock Their Cars

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Police Department is reminding people to lock up their cars.

Officers took to Facebook to report they’ve responded to car break ins near the MSUM campus.

Police say in the majority of the incidents, the vehicles were left unlocked while parked in driveways.

They ask that you take the time to double check your belongings before going home.

