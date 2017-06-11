Fargo Police Department’s Bittersweet Farewell

The public is invited to enjoy a show, and also say a bittersweet goodbye to a special k9

FARGO, ND–The United States Police Canine Association gathers the regions very best right here in Fargo.

You may have noticed heavy police presence in the metro.

It’s not just law enforcement officers from across the region.

People are gathered from North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

It’s the battle to be the top dog.

“All of the skills the patrol dogs have, they have to certify every year, so this kicks off the certification and lets the public see what they do,” said Officer Samuel Bollman, with the Fargo Police Department.

Eighty-nine K9s lined up in front of a crowd to put on a show.

Among the uniforms and leashes is one of Fargo Police Department’s very own.

K9 Earl has been with the Fargo Police department for 10 years.

This event is officially his last gig before retiring.

“He seized about a million dollars worth of illegal drugs and seizures from those drugs. He’s had quite the career,” Officer Bollman said.

Officer Bollman will be Blue’s handler, the K9 filling Earl’s spot.

“I’m most excited for the community to get to see what we do. Not very many people get to see it up close. This is a great opportunity for them,” he said.

Whether it’s finding drugs, taking down the bad guy, or just showing off, the K9s perform crime fighting skills before the crowd’s eyes.

As the demonstrations wrapped up, the public even got the chance to meet Earl and say goodbye.

“It will be hard to transition into retirement but because they have had such a close bond, but they will learn it just like anything else,” said Officer Bollman.

K9 Earl is known for visiting almost every 5th grade classroom in Fargo.

Officer Bollman is traveling to Pennsylvania in two weeks to train with Fargo’s newest K9, Blue.