Man Dies After Rolling His ATV

Crash Happened Northwest of Wahpeton

A Wahpeton man has died of injuries suffered in an ATV crash.

The state patrol says 48 year-old John Hanson was thrown from the machine after it rolled several times.

The crash happened Friday night about 2 miles northwest of Wahpeton.

Hanson was not wearing a helmet. He died at a Fargo hospital.

The patrol says drinking may have been a factor in the crash.