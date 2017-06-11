Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Domestic Disturbance

Woman Found With Head Injuries
TJ Nelson

West Fargo, N.D. –West Fargo Police say a man shot himself to death after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Police were called around 8 o’clock Saturday night.

They found Darla Balster, 45,  on the sidewalk across the street from 1804 10th Street West with head injuries.

The woman said her fiancé, Grant Poyner, 47, was still inside.

Police tried to contact Poyner but got no response.

They found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Balster was treated at Sanford and released.

