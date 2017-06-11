Moorhead Man Allegedly Attacked His Baby With Pepper, Hot Water and Fireworks

Told Investigators He Thought Of Ways To Harm The Girl
TJ Nelson

Shawn Foltz

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man was jailed after allegedly rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in a baby’s eyes.

Shawn Foltz, 31, was taken into custody for child abuse.

Investigators say Foltz kept the girl from breathing until she turned blue.

They say he also snapped her with a towel, sprayed hot water in her face and threw fireworks at her.

The mother told police Foltz had accused a three year-old brother of causing the injuries.

Later, he admitted to investigators he thought about ways to harm his daughter while he was at work.

