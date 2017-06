Multiple Fire Crews Respond To Large Barn Fire South of Lake Park

Officials Say Chicken Barn Is A Total Loss

LAKE PARK, Minn. — The fire broke out at Baer Poultry south of Lake Park around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Five fire departments from the area responded to the fire that started in a large chicken barn.

The barn, which had chickens inside at the time of the fire, is considered a total loss.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the fire started.

No one was hurt.