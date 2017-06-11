North Dakota Soldier Killed In 1943 Finally Laid To Rest

Nelson Was Killed During The Battle of Tarawa

LAKOTA, N.D. — A World War II soldier has been laid to rest, nearly 74 years after he was killed in the Gilbert Islands.

Services for Marine Corps Field Musician 1st Class Warren G. Nelson were held Saturday in his hometown of Lakota.

He was buried next to his parents at Lakota Cemetery.

Nelson was killed in action during the Battle of Tarawa in 1943.

The nonprofit group, History Flight, found and identified Nelson’s remains last year.

Gov. Burgum said the state is proud to welcome home Nelson and honor his life and sacrifice.