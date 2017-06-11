Winnipeg Tops RedHawks in Series Finale

Goldeyes score 4 in the fourth, 5 in the sixth.

FARGO, ND (RedHawks Baseball) — The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks held Winnipeg scoreless in seven of the nine frames but the Goldeyes capitalized scoring four in the fourth and five in the sixth to defeat the RedHawks 9-3.

In the sixth, the RedHawks had an opportunity to turn two and end the inning with without a Winnipeg run but an error by Yhoxian Medina kept the inning alive. The Goldeyes took advantage scoring five, highlighted by two two-run home runs from David Bergin and Mason Katz.

Winnipeg’s SP, Kevin Mcgovern, looked comfortable holding the RedHawks to three runs and four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over seven innings of work.

While, Michael O’Neal gave up a season-high eight runs (four earned) on 12 hits.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks welcome the Lincoln SaltDogs tomorrow night for the start of a four game series. It’s superhero night and first pitch is scheduled 7:02