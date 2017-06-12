A Benefit Was Held To Help a Local Woman Battling Cancer

One woman is suffering from an incurable tumor and her family and friends held a benefit for her

MOORHEAD, MN., — A “FUNraiser” was held for one local woman who is battling an incurable spinal cord tumor.

Caitlin Posch was diagnosed with the tumor in January.

Her neurosurgeon was unable to completely remove it, causing her to go through radiation and chemotherapy in attempts to control the tumor.

A benefit including games, a bake sale and a silent auction was held Sunday to help raise funds for her medical costs.

Caitlin says the best way to view her diagnosis is to try to stay as positive as possible.

“Overall I have my moments of sadness and nervousness too. But overall I feel uplifted and my spirits are up and I think that’s a large part from my family and friends and the community,” said Caitlin Posch.

Lend a Hand is matching donations up to $5,000.

Donations can also be made at http://www.dakmed.org/lendahand/benefit-events/ for Caitlin Posch Benefit Fund.