Kovash’s Diving Catch Wins Am Fam HS Play of the Week

Congratulations to Jace Kovash.

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of this week’s American Family High School play of the week comes from the baseball diamond. Perham catcher Jace Kovash made a great diving catch in the Section 8AA title game against the Warroad Warriors.

