Last Year’s First Runner-Up Becomes Miss North Dakota

Will Compete For Miss America Title In The Fall

Cara Mund / Courtesy: Tessie Jones Photography Courtesy: Tessie Jones Photography

WILLISTON, N.D. — Cara Mund of Bismarck is this year’s Miss North Dakota.

Mund was crowned Saturday in Williston and will compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City in September.

She also won the Community Service Award at the state pageant.

Mund founded the annual Make-A-Wish fashion show in Bismarck.

She started the fundraiser when she was 14-years-old to help a friend, and it has since raised more than $50,000.

She was first runner-up in the pageant last year.