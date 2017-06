Legion Baseball Roundup: Post 2 Wins Home Opener

Post 2 sweeps Jamestown at Jack Williams Stadium.

FARGO, N.D. — Post 2 played its first game at Jack Williams Stadium this season. Fargo defeated Jamestown in a pair of games 7-1 and 8-2. Ben Bryant had a double that scored three for Post 2 in game one to add insurance.

At Young Field, the Moorhead Blues defeated West Fargo 8-5. The Blues improve to to 3-0 on the season.