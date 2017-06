Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn After Wife Finds His Hidden Cell Phone

Alexander McManus Faced Three Counts In Federal Court

FARGO, N.D. — A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of distributing and possessing child porn.

Law enforcement was tipped off to the actions of Alexander McManus, 55, after his wife found a cell phone wedged behind their fridge.

Authorities say McManus admitted that the cell phone and a flash drive found under his mattress were his and they both contained thousands of images of child porn.

He’ll be sentenced at a later date.