North Dakota Teen Dies While Trying To Save Puppy

Dog Fell Into Open Sewage Drain

JUD, N.D. — A rural Jud, North Dakota teen is dead after trying to save a puppy from an open sewage drain.

Jesse Wagner, 19, tried to retrieve the dog on Saturday night.

The LaMoure County sheriff says Wagner crawled into the tank and the dog got on his shoulders.

His mother was able to grab the dog but Wagner lost his grip and fell 10 feet into the drain to his death.

It took rescue crews 30 minutes to recover his body.