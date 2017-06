RedHawks Squeak Past Sizzling Saltdogs

The FM RedHawks come from behind to snap Lincoln's 6-game winning streak

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks found a way to cool off the hot Lincoln Saltdogs, edging past them 5-4 Monday night.

The Saltdogs were riding a six-game winning streak heading into the matchup, but a solid start from Will Solomon and a shutdown performance from the bullpen helped the Hawks to victory.

The series continues through Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field.