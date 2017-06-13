Adding Flavor to Downtown Fargo’s Restaurant Scene : Darbar Palace Opens

The New Downtown Fargo Restaurant, Darbar Palace, Offers Indian, Persian, and Pakistani Food

FARGO, ND — Downtown Fargo’s restaurant scene just got hotter.

Darbar Palace opened up last week, serving up Indian, Persian and Pakistani food.

They offer a buffet lunch and fine dining.

Darbar Palace is in the same location as Magnolia’s was before it closed down.

One of the co–owners of the new restaurant said he has faith that their business model of strong communication throughout all of the employees will ensure their restaurant success.

“I think we have a business plan and we are going according to that and everyone is really involved in this work, really enjoying it and we have made up a good team that’s going to make it work,” said Mohammad Khan.

While Khan said this is his and his partners’ first restaurant, they hope to open up a second in Grand Forks.