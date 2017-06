Fargo Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Assault Charges

Officer Jeremiah Ferris Arrested In Moorhead Tuesday Morning

A Fargo police officer is behind bars this morning accused in a late-night domestic assault incident.

Officer Jeremiah Wayne Ferris, 34, is being held in the Clay County jail on suspicion of 5th degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

Jail and dispatch records show officers were called to the 1500 block of River Drive South in Moorhead at around 1:34 this morning on a report of a physical domestic disturbance.

Ferris is partners with K9 officer Bali.

Fargo police chief David Todd is set to give a news conference this morning. Check back for more details on this developing story.