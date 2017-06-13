Penny & Pals Teaching Local Kids About Performance

FARGO, ND — What all started with a love of music and theatre, has now expanded into a passion for teaching kids.

Penny & Pals is a children’s performing company that provides kids a chance to learn everything and anything about performance.

From stage direction to hand making props to embracing a character, these kids work hard for their final showcase…and it is not just any production.

Penny Andrist, the owner of the group, and the kids perform in a live show at a real venue.

“I really like hanging with kids more than I like hanging with adults,” confessed Andrist. “We have kind of a reciprocal flow of energy and joy and I feel at home there.”

This week’s group is working up to perform at Midwest Kid Fest in Island Park.

You can now register your kids with the Fargo Park District for summer classes.