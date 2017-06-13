Redhawks Fall to Lincoln in Weather-Shortened Game

Saltdogs win 2-0 in six innings

FARGO, ND — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell short of a victory after giving up two RBI doubles to the Lincoln Saltdogs to lose 2-0.

Despite the Saltdogs’ early lead, RedHawks starting pitcher Tyler Alexander looked comfortable on the mound striking out four batters in six innings.

This matchup was cut short after just six innings of play due to bad weather giving the Saltdogs the victory in game two of the series.