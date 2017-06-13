Xcel Energy Working to Restore Power to Grand Forks Area

GRAND FORKS, ND — Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to approximately 1,500 customers around Grand Forks.

That is down from the 8,500 that lost power due to the storm this morning.

Strong winds caused damage to trees and signs around Grand Forks.

A top gust of 70 miles per hour was reported at the airport this morning.

Gusts of 60 miles per hour-plus were common.

Parks Director Bill Palmiscno says it will take time to clean things up, possibly two to three weeks.