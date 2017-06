Authorities Identify Streeter Man Found Dead at Scene of Car Fire

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND — A man found dead after a car fire near Streeter southwest of Jamestown has been identified.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was 67-year-old Stanley Schauer of Streeter.

His body was found in a car out front of a house on May 27.

An autopsy determined that Schauer died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It isn’t known how the car started on fire.