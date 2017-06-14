Bring Tommy Home: Community Gathers Behind Local Family

The two met Tommy one year ago and knew he was meant to be a part of their family

FARGO, ND — A Fargo couple is getting ready to bring home a new family member.

Darren and Danja Hall are raising money to adopt a 10-year-old boy from China.

The two met Tommy one year ago and knew he was meant to be a part of their family.

Friends organized a fundraiser at 20BelowCoffee to help with fees.

Donation jars, along with tasty treats, filled up the shop.

“The idea of the event is bring your change, to change a life,” said Darren. “People can bring their change or whatever they like, and we just so much appreciate their help.”

You can learn more about the Hall’s journey on the “Bring Tommy Home” Facebook page.