Grafton Couple Awarded for Turning in Suspicious Driver

Troopers found the driver was under the influence of drugs and arrested her

GRAFTON, ND — A Grafton couple has been awarded for tipping off authorities about an impaired driver who had kids in the vehicle.

Scott and Valerie Dalbey were presented with the Colonel’s Award for Excellence by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Dalbeys came across a suspicious driver on I-29 on a cold day in March and called 911.

Troopers found the driver was under the influence of drugs and arrested her.

Three children, all under seven years old, were turned over to social services.

The patrol says thanks to the intervention, a potential tragedy was avoided.